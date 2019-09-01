Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oscar Vessel. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM First Baptist Church 290 W Olive Ave Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vessel, Oscar

Aug 14, 1939-Aug 20, 2019

Oscar Vessel Sr., born on August 14, 1939 in Hughson, California, to the late Evelyn Scroggins and the late Sidney Vessel, passed away at age 80 on August 20, 2019 in Turlock, California with his family at his side. Oscar graduated from Hughson High in 1957. Shortly after graduating Oscar joined the Air Force and spent four years as a communications officer serving in Texas, Mississippi, Turkey and Alaska. Upon his return home he began a whirlwind romance with the love of his life, Ernestine "Teeny" Vessel. The two rushed off and eloped after three weeks of dating wanting to beat Oscar's brother Larry and Ernestine's sister Lena who were already engaged to the altar. Oscar was highly skilled with his hands and took great pride in his abilities to fix things. He had a long career as a mechanic spending 30 years at Campbell Soup in Modesto and 11 years at Franzia Winery. Oscar was also very involved in the First Baptist Church of Turlock, where he was a Deacon. Oscar loved the outdoors. Camping, hunting, and especially fishing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Vessel. Oscar is survived by his wife Ernestine; his sons, Oscar Vessel and Edward Vessel; brothers, Melvin Vessel, Jerry Vessel, and Danny Vessel and granddaughter Alyssa Vessel. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Buddy. The family invites donations in Oscar's name to First Baptist Church. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 290 W Olive Ave, Turlock, California, 95380.

