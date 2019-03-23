Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Otto Egli

September 23, 1935 - March 17, 2019

Otto Alfred Egli passed away at his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Hughson, California.

Otto was born in Lauerz, Switzerland on September 23, 1935 to Josef and Elise Egli-Ott. He was a butcher for 30 years, as well as a walnut and almond farmer for over 50 years.

He was a longtime member of the SJV Swiss Club where he played accordion with several orchestras for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Stanislaus County Swiss Club, the Sacramento Swiss Verein, the Old Fisherman's RV Club, the Accordion Club in Escalon and also a parishioner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson.

Otto will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte, daughters Mary (Allen) Horning, Heidi Mendonca, Kathy (Bill) Olson, Janie (Rich) Giuntoli, Patty (Manuel) Furtado, and his 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Annelies, and brothers Sepp and Werner in Switzerland.

A rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:30am, Funeral Mass at 11:00am, and a private burial to follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon, California.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 373, Ripon, CA 95366 or to a .

www.cvobituaries.com



Otto EgliSeptember 23, 1935 - March 17, 2019Otto Alfred Egli passed away at his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Hughson, California.Otto was born in Lauerz, Switzerland on September 23, 1935 to Josef and Elise Egli-Ott. He was a butcher for 30 years, as well as a walnut and almond farmer for over 50 years.He was a longtime member of the SJV Swiss Club where he played accordion with several orchestras for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Stanislaus County Swiss Club, the Sacramento Swiss Verein, the Old Fisherman's RV Club, the Accordion Club in Escalon and also a parishioner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson.Otto will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte, daughters Mary (Allen) Horning, Heidi Mendonca, Kathy (Bill) Olson, Janie (Rich) Giuntoli, Patty (Manuel) Furtado, and his 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Annelies, and brothers Sepp and Werner in Switzerland.A rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:30am, Funeral Mass at 11:00am, and a private burial to follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon, California.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 373, Ripon, CA 95366 or to a . Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 529-5723 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations