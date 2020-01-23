Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otto Ehrler. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Otto Jakob Ehrler

Aug 15, 1943 - Jan 14, 2020

Otto Jakob Ehrler passed away at his home in South Lake Tahoe on January 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Otto was born on August 15, 1943 to parents Theodore and Marie Ehrler in Switzerland.

Otto immigrated to the US with his family in 1951 and grew up on a dairy farm in Escalon. He moved to South Lake Tahoe as an adult and managed Lakeside Mobile Home and RV Park. He will be remembered as a warm and charismatic person and will be deeply missed.

Otto leaves behind his former spouse, Lois Furno, his children, Elise B. Dreiling and Sarah E. Cannon and his grandchildren, Hazel G. Dreiling, Remington A. Dreiling and Livingston C. Dreiling. Otto also leaves behind his siblings, Erna Murphy, Margaret Trombella and Ben Ehrler. Otto is preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Ehrler, Jr.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ehrler family. A funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon followed by interment at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

