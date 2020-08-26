Owen Elmer HeinrichApril 10, 1929 - August 19, 2020Owen Elmer Heinrich passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 19, 2020. Owen was born on April 10, 1929 in Modesto, California and was a lifelong Wood Colony Community resident. He attended Ransom School and graduated from Modesto High School.Owen was a hard working, self-employed farmer. He was active in the community serving as a volunteer fireman and later as a director of the Woodland Ave Fire Department, Hart Ransom Baseball coach, 4-H leader, Director for Christian Berets and a member of Gideon's International. Owen enjoyed camping, fishing, RV'ing, and traveling to many places all over the world. He was also an accomplished pilot, having owned several airplanes. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. Early in life Owen accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and was a member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.Owen is preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Mary Heinrich, his wife of 63 years, Maryellen Heinrich, son, Randy Heinrich, and sisters, Leah Garber and Rachel Powell. He is survived by his children, Dwaine (Peggy) Heinrich, Gordon (Wendee) Heinrich, Reta (Greg) Crosby, daughter-in-law, Sheri Heinrich, 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, sister, Mary Howser, and numerous nieces and nephews. Owen was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 29 at 9am Wood Colony Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Mount Hermon Christian Conference Center, P.O.Box 413 Mount Hermon, CA 95041 or to Gideon's International, P.O.Box 97251 Washington DC. 20090