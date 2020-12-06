Ozella DaleyJune 29, 1931 - December 2, 2020Turlock, California - Ozella was born June 29, 1931 to her parents, Earl and Neva Roberts in Ada, Oklahoma, where she attended school. She later moved to Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School in 1949. She met the love of her life, Wayne Daley, at a local downtown Pharmacy when he was a barber (prior to becoming a CHP), and she worked at J.C.Penney. They married on May 14, 1950. They had two children, son, Gary and daughter, Jan.Ozella worked as an administrative secretary at Chatom School for 27 years. She loved everything about her job!Together, Wayne and Ozella raised registered angus cattle and enjoyed traveling to Australia and New Zealand, birthplace of Wayne's father.Ozella has been described by many as a Proverbs 31 woman! She loved the Lord, and she always placed the needs of others ahead of her own. She had a sweet and Godly spirit and was such an encouragement to others. She loved her family and friends deeply and she is deeply loved in return. Her most precious times were spent with her kids, grandkids, and great grands! She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Turlock.She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Wayne Daley, and son, Dr. Gary Daley, DVM, and her sister, Patsy McElhaney,She is survived by her daughter, Jan Brown (Steve), daughter-in-law, Nancy Daley, 4 grandchildren: Kara Wallnutt (Bryce) of Texas, Derek Daley (Carolyn Silva) of Merced, Dawn Garrett (David) of Colorado, and Marcus Tucker (Charleen) of Turlock, 2 step grandchildren, Dr.Kaci Kuykendall and Craig Sims;12 great-grandchildren: Jayden, Andrew and Collin GarrettCaymus, Isla, Alanna,Olivia and Carson TuckerThomas, Mackenzie and Ben Wallnuttand Adelynn Rose Silva Daley, Just born Nov. 13, 2020!2 nephews: Perry(Elisa) McElhaney of Modesto and Dale (Erma) McElhaney of Turlock.The family wishes to thank Dr. Nahera Adams and staff, Samaritan Village, and Community Hospice for their amazing care for Ozella.In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ozella's memory to First Baptist Church, Turlock; Community Hospice; or Jessica's House.Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside will be held at Turlock Memorial Park on Saturday, December 12th. Please share your memories at