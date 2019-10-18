Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paige Gong. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Modesto Redeemer Send Flowers Obituary

Paige Allyson Gong

Paige Allyson Gong was born in Modesto, CA to Dan and Tracey Andrew and passed away at the age of 26. She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, and wife. Paige was always happy to help anyone in need in any way that she could. Paige was constantly a source of joy for anyone who spent any amount of time with her and brought light and joy to any room she was in no matter the occasion.

Paige graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in English from California State University, Stanislaus and held many jobs helping children which was one of her greatest passions. Paige loved to laugh, be in nature, bake, and spend time with her family. Paige's traditional Thanksgiving pies were famous amongst her loved ones. Being in nature was where Paige felt the most at peace. She loved spending time with her dog and could often be found immersing herself in a book, of which she collected many.

Paige is survived by her parents, Dan and Tracey, her brothers, Ben and Austin, her husband D.J., grandparents, Herb and Shirley Andrew, Diana Teunissen,and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be loved and missed by any and all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life service will be at Modesto Redeemer on October 19th, 2019 at 2 pm which will be followed by a short reception. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers people instead make a donation to the organization To Write Love On Her Arms, which is a non-profit movement dedicated to finding help for those suffering from depression.



