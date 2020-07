Pamela Jean AdamsDecember 17,1942- June 26, 2020Pamela Adams of Turlock; passed away peacefully at 77 after a battle with Cancer.Her favorite pastimes were Golf and Bridge both of which she played weekly with her close friends.She is survived by her husband of 38 years John Adams, children Sheryl Bettencourt and Ryan Bettencourt, her mother Beverly Martin, sister Janine Paquette and brother Greg Knight and brother and sister-in-law Tom and Jo Knight.