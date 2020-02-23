|
|
|
|
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Pamela Jane Cederlind
Jan 23, 1962 - Feb 16, 2020
Pamela Jane Cederlind, age 58, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Alexander Cohen
Hospice House in Hughson, California. She was born January 23, 1962 in Lawrence, Kansas to
Larry and Vivian Fuller and was a 1980 graduate of Wellsville High School in Wellsville, Kansas.
Pam joined the United States Marine Corps on October 12, 1982 with an honorable discharge
on October 11, 1988. During that time she received a Meritorious Mast Award in 1985 for her
outstanding service as an Automotive Mechanic for the Motor Transport section. She married
her first husband, Steven Cederlind. They had two daughters, Katy and Kirstyn. They later
divorced. She worked a paper route while attending nursing school, becoming a Registered
Nurse, loving every minute of it. On January 31, 2004 Pam met her sweetie-pie, Damon
Williams, at Olive Garden in Modesto, California. They picked out Pam's engagement ring on
November 24, 2006. Thanksgiving season was Pam's favorite time of the year. On December
11, 2010, Pam married her sweetie-pie, Damon, in South Lake Tahoe. They spent their free
time having fun; fishing, camping, boating, eating out, frequent Costco trips and spoiling the
grandkids
Pam enjoyed practicing and teaching her skills in cooking, sewing, and quilting. She also liked
to keep fit with aerobics, walks around the neighborhood, and yoga. Kansas fishing trips and
Hawaii paddle board trips were her favorites. Above all, Pam loved her four grandchildren, one
of which is due to arrive in May!
Pam is survived by her husband Damon, her children, Katy (Kevin) Petty, Kirstyn (Andy) Diers,
her father Larry (Madeline) Fuller, brother Brad (Sharri) Fuller, sister Chris Morris, grandchildren
Heidi, Angela, William (Bill-Bill), nephew Nick (Angelica) and great-niece Olivia. She is
predeceased by her mother Vivian Fuller and her grandparents, Charles and Katy Fuller,
George and Evelyn Johnston.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10am on February 25th, 2020 at Oakdale Memorial Chapel,
830 West F Street, Oakdale CA 95361, with burial following at Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E.
River Rd, Escalon CA 95320. Condolences may be sent to the Chapel.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020
|
|
|
|