Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Service 10:00 AM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361

Pamela Jane Cederlind

Jan 23, 1962 - Feb 16, 2020

Pamela Jane Cederlind, age 58, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Alexander Cohen

Hospice House in Hughson, California. She was born January 23, 1962 in Lawrence, Kansas to

Larry and Vivian Fuller and was a 1980 graduate of Wellsville High School in Wellsville, Kansas.

Pam joined the United States Marine Corps on October 12, 1982 with an honorable discharge

on October 11, 1988. During that time she received a Meritorious Mast Award in 1985 for her

outstanding service as an Automotive Mechanic for the Motor Transport section. She married

her first husband, Steven Cederlind. They had two daughters, Katy and Kirstyn. They later

divorced. She worked a paper route while attending nursing school, becoming a Registered

Nurse, loving every minute of it. On January 31, 2004 Pam met her sweetie-pie, Damon

Williams, at Olive Garden in Modesto, California. They picked out Pam's engagement ring on

November 24, 2006. Thanksgiving season was Pam's favorite time of the year. On December

11, 2010, Pam married her sweetie-pie, Damon, in South Lake Tahoe. They spent their free

time having fun; fishing, camping, boating, eating out, frequent Costco trips and spoiling the

grandkids

Pam enjoyed practicing and teaching her skills in cooking, sewing, and quilting. She also liked

to keep fit with aerobics, walks around the neighborhood, and yoga. Kansas fishing trips and

Hawaii paddle board trips were her favorites. Above all, Pam loved her four grandchildren, one

of which is due to arrive in May!

Pam is survived by her husband Damon, her children, Katy (Kevin) Petty, Kirstyn (Andy) Diers,

her father Larry (Madeline) Fuller, brother Brad (Sharri) Fuller, sister Chris Morris, grandchildren

Heidi, Angela, William (Bill-Bill), nephew Nick (Angelica) and great-niece Olivia. She is

predeceased by her mother Vivian Fuller and her grandparents, Charles and Katy Fuller,

George and Evelyn Johnston.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10am on February 25th, 2020 at Oakdale Memorial Chapel,

830 West F Street, Oakdale CA 95361, with burial following at Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E.

River Rd, Escalon CA 95320. Condolences may be sent to the Chapel.

