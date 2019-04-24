Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Phillips. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Funeral service 10:00 AM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Graveside service Following Services Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela (PJ) Jo Phillips

Nov. 1954 - Apr. 2019

Pamela passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on April 19, 2019 with all of her loving family by her side. She was beautiful, caring and precious to all who knew her. Pam was born in Sand Point, ID and made Modesto her home as a young woman. Her career was in the construction industry. She worked for Granite Construction as a heavy equipment operator and grade setter and retired after 33 years as a crew foreman for the company.

Pam was an outgoing, strong person. She was dedicated to family and friends, and was always there to lend a helping hand and warm heart to those in need. She was full of fun and loved the beach, gardening, camping and especially the warmth and fellowship of her loved ones around a campfire.

She enjoyed going to the drag races from Washington to Sonoma to So. California, as well as traveling anywhere with the love of her life, Kenneth. She and Ken were members of the Elks Club in Modesto as well as the Good Times RV Club.

Ken and Pam were co-owners in their business that they loved, "Ken and Pam's Catering". One of Pam's biggest joys was to provide their catering talents and services to support Hospice and Camp Erin Central Valley, a camp for grieving children. This was a 15-year journey for Pam and Ken of love and dedication to those in need. Pam attended a Camp Erin function one week to the day before her death. Pam was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Phillips and daughter Debbie Jacobs; mother Ruth Whitesitt; one granddaughter, one grandson, and one great grandson; sisters Teresa, Kimberly and Cynthia; brother Jack; and her beloved dog Buddy. Pam was preceded in death by her father John Whitesett and brother Lindy Whitesitt.

A Funeral Service for Pam will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Allen Mortuary, Turlock. Graveside will be held immediately following the funeral at Turlock Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend. A Celebration of Life for Pam will follow at the Escalon Sportsman's Club at 25195 E. River Rd. in Escalon. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: Camp Erin Central Valley, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA 95356. Please share your special memories of Pam at

