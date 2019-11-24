Pamela Claudette Roton-Robin
July 16, 1948 - October 30, 2019
Pam, who much prefered being called "Nana" "Mom" or "Sis" passed away after a brief illness at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto Calif. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born to Betty Jean Horton-Roton and Richard Roton. Her birth mother passed away shortly after her birth. Her father remarried to Bernita Bick-Roton and Pam called her "Mom" for the next sixty eight years.
Pam met her sweetheart Milton Robin, the love of her life while he was serving in the Airforce, stationed in Atwater Calif. They married and moved to Lousiana and had three children. John Robin and wife Susie of Vancouver Wash, Renee Robin-Rush and husband David of Lafayette, La. and Richard Robin and wife Celine of Broussard, La. She also has 10 grandchildren.
Pam was a loving nurse. Her specialty was Psychiatric Nursing. She also helped form the Rape Crisis Center in Louisiana. Her favorite saying was "I always did my best!!" She also told her children "I had a life well lived!!"
Pam leaves behind many life long friends including Darlene Evans of Modesto and Charlene Spears who came out from Louisiana to comfort her and indeed all of us during Pam's passing.
Besides her children and10 grandchildren, Pam is survived by her mom Bernita Roton of Modesto, Calif, brothers Miak W/Val of Tacoma, Wash, Dan W/Marlese of Aptos, Calif., Kevin W/Claudina of Turlock, Calif. and Bob W/Melinda of Turlock, Calif. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Robin, birth mother Betty Horton-Roton, father Richard Roton and brother Chris Roton. Personal condolences may be sent to family at [email protected],com
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019