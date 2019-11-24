Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Roton-Robin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Claudette Roton-Robin

July 16, 1948 - October 30, 2019

Pam, who much prefered being called "Nana" "Mom" or "Sis" passed away after a brief illness at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto Calif. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Betty Jean Horton-Roton and Richard Roton. Her birth mother passed away shortly after her birth. Her father remarried to Bernita Bick-Roton and Pam called her "Mom" for the next sixty eight years.

Pam met her sweetheart Milton Robin, the love of her life while he was serving in the Airforce, stationed in Atwater Calif. They married and moved to Lousiana and had three children. John Robin and wife Susie of Vancouver Wash, Renee Robin-Rush and husband David of Lafayette, La. and Richard Robin and wife Celine of Broussard, La. She also has 10 grandchildren.

Pam was a loving nurse. Her specialty was Psychiatric Nursing. She also helped form the Rape Crisis Center in Louisiana. Her favorite saying was "I always did my best!!" She also told her children "I had a life well lived!!"

Pam leaves behind many life long friends including Darlene Evans of Modesto and Charlene Spears who came out from Louisiana to comfort her and indeed all of us during Pam's passing.

Besides her children and10 grandchildren, Pam is survived by her mom Bernita Roton of Modesto, Calif, brothers Miak W/Val of Tacoma, Wash, Dan W/Marlese of Aptos, Calif., Kevin W/Claudina of Turlock, Calif. and Bob W/Melinda of Turlock, Calif. Also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Robin, birth mother Betty Horton-Roton, father Richard Roton and brother Chris Roton. Personal condolences may be sent to family at

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

www.cvobituaries.com



Pamela Claudette Roton-RobinJuly 16, 1948 - October 30, 2019Pam, who much prefered being called "Nana" "Mom" or "Sis" passed away after a brief illness at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto Calif. She was surrounded by her loved ones.She was born to Betty Jean Horton-Roton and Richard Roton. Her birth mother passed away shortly after her birth. Her father remarried to Bernita Bick-Roton and Pam called her "Mom" for the next sixty eight years.Pam met her sweetheart Milton Robin, the love of her life while he was serving in the Airforce, stationed in Atwater Calif. They married and moved to Lousiana and had three children. John Robin and wife Susie of Vancouver Wash, Renee Robin-Rush and husband David of Lafayette, La. and Richard Robin and wife Celine of Broussard, La. She also has 10 grandchildren.Pam was a loving nurse. Her specialty was Psychiatric Nursing. She also helped form the Rape Crisis Center in Louisiana. Her favorite saying was "I always did my best!!" She also told her children "I had a life well lived!!"Pam leaves behind many life long friends including Darlene Evans of Modesto and Charlene Spears who came out from Louisiana to comfort her and indeed all of us during Pam's passing.Besides her children and10 grandchildren, Pam is survived by her mom Bernita Roton of Modesto, Calif, brothers Miak W/Val of Tacoma, Wash, Dan W/Marlese of Aptos, Calif., Kevin W/Claudina of Turlock, Calif. and Bob W/Melinda of Turlock, Calif. Also numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Robin, birth mother Betty Horton-Roton, father Richard Roton and brother Chris Roton. Personal condolences may be sent to family at [email protected] ,comServices are pending and will be announced at a later date. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close