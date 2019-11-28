Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pantaleon Padron. View Sign Service Information Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home 3661 E. French Camp Road Manteca , CA 95336 (209)-982-1611 Viewing 10:00 AM St. Anthony's Catholic Church Manteca , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anthony's Catholic Church Manteca , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pantaleon "Pete" Padron

March 13, 1934 - Nov. 22, 2019

Pantaleon "Pete" Padron passed away peacefully in his home Friday Nov. 22nd at the age of 85, after complications from a recent fall. Pete was born in Spreckelsville, Maui, the son of Filipino immigrants Manuel Padron and Florencia Madamba. He attended Maui High, and later Delta College. As a boy, he helped his parents in the sugarcane fields and participated in the boy scouts. He remembered the Japanese invasion of Dec. 7, 1941, and the deadly Maui tsunami of 1946. He joined the US



Pete and Maria were active members of the Manteca St. Anthony Catholic Church of Padua, serving for over 38 years with the St. Vincent De Paul. Pete was active in the Young Men's Institute (YMI) beginning in 1985, and rose to the YMI Grand Council President in 2005-06. Pete and Maria were avid travelers, and travelled to many religious sites in Europe.



Pete is survived by his daughter Jennifer of Atlanta, grandsons Reginaldo Baker of Seattle and Mitchel Baker of San Francisco, and brothers Jose (Luisa) of Honolulu and Juan (Margaret) of Las Vegas, along with adopted daughter Phyllis Ancheta of Virginia and her children Lealani and Larry Dean Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria, daughter Florence Baker (Scott) of Petaluma, and brother Flor (Louella). Always a friendly person, Pete also leaves behind many friends, including neighbors Robert and Emily Munoz, Elaine Gumaer, Gertrude McGaha, Margie Ruggirello, his coffee buddies, Manteca COGIR friends, and the loving congregation at St. Anthony's.



A Funeral Mass will be held for Pete at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Manteca at 11:00 am, Friday Dec. 6th, and preceded by a viewing at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Anthony's St. Vincent De Paul Society.

