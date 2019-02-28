Patricia Louise Adrian
December 9, 1932 to February 22, 2019
Patricia transitioned peacefully in her new home near the beach in Santa Cruz. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. Pat is survived by her sister Irene, 5 children John, Cathy Osnaya, Wendy, Tom, and Mary Jo Hackbarth, her 13 grandchildren Breanne, Johnie, Haylee,Candace, Kaylan, Adrian, Hunter, Stephanie, Heath, Taylor, Madison, Kindra, and Luis, 11 great grandchildren, nieces Candy and Rhonda, and nephew Tom. Pat's beloved dog Miss Mollie will miss her as will all of her friends and family.
Pat spent much of her life in Modesto until she retired moving to Arizona and Palm Desert. Anyone that knew Pat will remember her as the life of the party; any party! Pat also enjoyed golf (she recorded 3 hole in ones!), fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. She rather enjoyed excusing her children from school (saying they had "snow fever") so she could hit the slopes. Water skiing on the Delta was also a favorite pastime; the island on Disappointment Sleuth was the perfect getaway! Earlier in her life, she served as President of the Emblem Club with her theme Happy Days are Here Again.
After returning to Modesto, her last five years were filled with love and laughter with her grandchildren. If anyone could make Pat smile, it was any one of her grandchildren. Nana Pat loved spending time with them hearing the stories of their lives in school, activities, and love interests.
Her life was filled with love and laughter and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and anyone that knew her.
The children will be having a private service for Pat with immediate family.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
