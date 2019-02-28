Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Adrian. View Sign

Patricia Louise Adrian

December 9, 1932 to February 22, 2019

Patricia transitioned peacefully in her new home near the beach in Santa Cruz. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. Pat is survived by her sister Irene, 5 children John, Cathy Osnaya, Wendy, Tom, and Mary Jo Hackbarth, her 13 grandchildren Breanne, Johnie, Haylee,Candace, Kaylan, Adrian, Hunter, Stephanie, Heath, Taylor, Madison, Kindra, and Luis, 11 great grandchildren, nieces Candy and Rhonda, and nephew Tom. Pat's beloved dog Miss Mollie will miss her as will all of her friends and family.

Pat spent much of her life in Modesto until she retired moving to Arizona and Palm Desert. Anyone that knew Pat will remember her as the life of the party; any party! Pat also enjoyed golf (she recorded 3 hole in ones!), fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. She rather enjoyed excusing her children from school (saying they had "snow fever") so she could hit the slopes. Water skiing on the Delta was also a favorite pastime; the island on Disappointment Sleuth was the perfect getaway! Earlier in her life, she served as President of the Emblem Club with her theme Happy Days are Here Again.

After returning to Modesto, her last five years were filled with love and laughter with her grandchildren. If anyone could make Pat smile, it was any one of her grandchildren. Nana Pat loved spending time with them hearing the stories of their lives in school, activities, and love interests.

Her life was filled with love and laughter and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and anyone that knew her.

The children will be having a private service for Pat with immediate family.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel,

www.cvobituaries.com



Patricia Louise AdrianDecember 9, 1932 to February 22, 2019Patricia transitioned peacefully in her new home near the beach in Santa Cruz. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. Pat is survived by her sister Irene, 5 children John, Cathy Osnaya, Wendy, Tom, and Mary Jo Hackbarth, her 13 grandchildren Breanne, Johnie, Haylee,Candace, Kaylan, Adrian, Hunter, Stephanie, Heath, Taylor, Madison, Kindra, and Luis, 11 great grandchildren, nieces Candy and Rhonda, and nephew Tom. Pat's beloved dog Miss Mollie will miss her as will all of her friends and family.Pat spent much of her life in Modesto until she retired moving to Arizona and Palm Desert. Anyone that knew Pat will remember her as the life of the party; any party! Pat also enjoyed golf (she recorded 3 hole in ones!), fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. She rather enjoyed excusing her children from school (saying they had "snow fever") so she could hit the slopes. Water skiing on the Delta was also a favorite pastime; the island on Disappointment Sleuth was the perfect getaway! Earlier in her life, she served as President of the Emblem Club with her theme Happy Days are Here Again.After returning to Modesto, her last five years were filled with love and laughter with her grandchildren. If anyone could make Pat smile, it was any one of her grandchildren. Nana Pat loved spending time with them hearing the stories of their lives in school, activities, and love interests.Her life was filled with love and laughter and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and anyone that knew her.The children will be having a private service for Pat with immediate family.Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com Funeral Home Ave Maria Memorial Chapel

609 Main Street

Watsonville , CA 95076

(831) 724-4751 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close