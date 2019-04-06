Patricia Aguilera Evans
5- 29-1955 - 3-19-2019
Patty passed away after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her soul mate Kevan Helm and his mother Martha sons John and Pete Valadez; sister Teresa Vascik (Tony; brother Stephen Aguilera. Also stepmother Janet Aguilera, two stepbrothers, one nephew, one neice, four grandchildren, and many others. She was a talented artist, loving mom, sister and stepdaughter. She was loved and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held for her on Sunday April 7th,2019 from 1 to 4 P.M. at 611 West Roseburg Ave. Modesto
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 6, 2019