Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Funeral 1:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326

Patricia Ann Sherwood Moore

June 3, 1927 - November 25, 2019

On Monday, November 25, 2019, Patricia Ann Sherwood Moore, loving wife, outstanding mother, and good friend to many, passed away at the age of 92 in Modesto, California.

Patricia was born on June 3, 1927 in Oakland, California. She was raised in Loyalton and Dunsmuir, California and attended both Loyalton and Dunsmuir High Schools where she made life-long friends. On July 1, 1945 she married Dexter Moore Jr in Fresno, California. They raised seven children in their home on Stewart Road in Modesto. In support of her children, Patricia was the mom who could always be counted on to be a room mother, bake cookies for an event, teach a 4-H group or work a fundraiser.

Upon Dexter's retirement, he and Patricia moved to Sonora, California. Patricia had a passion for genealogy, hummingbirds, gardening, holidays with family, reading, and Friday night high school football games which fit perfectly while residing in Sonora. She was a volunteer for Interfaith Community Social Services and a member of the Soulsbyville Methodist Women's Society. Over the years she provided a role model for her children and grandchildren on the importance of giving to the community. She was known for her quick wit, smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father Stanley Holmes Sherwood (May 1958), mother Eula Agnes Walker Sherwood (August 1979), loving husband of 61 years Dexter Moore Jr (October 2006) and sons Steven Keith Moore (July 1995) and Wendell Kevin Moore (April 1990). Patricia's family includes daughters Sherry Lynn Verschelden of Sonora, California, Valerie Lee Holloway (Tom) of Biggs, California, and Melanie Ann Heath (Ronald) of Orland, California; sons Kent Sherwood Moore (Mary Sue) of Modesto, California, and Walter Craig Moore of Brea, California; daughter-in-laws Gail Stephens Larson of Salt Lake City, Utah and Tammy Swisegood of Escalon, California. Patricia has 17 grand children (3 deceased), 36 great grand children (1 deceased) and 3 great great grand children. Patricia is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ina Mae Brown, niece Susan Traphagen, and numerous great cousins, nieces and nephews and a circle of loving friends.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

Funeral and Committal Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home & Memorial Park located at 900 Sante Fe Avenue, Hughson, California on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 1:00pm

Reception to follow services at the Antigua Event Center, 3200 Santa Fe Street in Riverbank, California 95367.

Memorial gifts may be made to Interfaith, PO Box 5070, Sonora, California 95370 or a .

