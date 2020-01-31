Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Lopez. View Sign Service Information Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home 3661 E. French Camp Road Manteca , CA 95336 (209)-982-1611 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne Lopez

August 6, 1946 - January 24, 2020

Born August 6, 1946 in Lake Charles Louisiana to Joseph and Mary Griffith.

Patty was the youngest daughter of eight children. She passed January 24, 2020 at Doctors Hospital from a weak heart with her nephew Rudy Roybal by her side.

Joe and Mary moved their family to California when Patty was young. Patty attended beauty school after graduating high school, this was her calling.

" She was all girl" Born in a family with five brothers and a father who all worked construction. She was a girl who knew how to have fun.

She worked many years in the San Francisco and Modesto area as a Hairstylist before moving to Honolulu Hawaii and Guam where her husband at the time had been transferred for work. While in Hawaii and Guam Patty taught beauty school. She loved it. After moving back to California she made Modesto her home. Patty worked many more years before retiring in 2015. She moved to Mesa Az for a few years to take care of a dear friend. After her friends passing, she came back home to Modesto. After retiring she spent most of her summers in Fairbanks Alaska visiting her niece Chris Whitlow. Patty is proceeded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Mary Griffith. Her siblings, Margo LaRosa, Charlie Griffith, Joyce Goodwin, Jesse Griffith, Leroy Griffith, Ned Griffith and Burnett Griffith. Patty leaves behind so many family and friends that will feel her absents.

There will be a graveside service at Saint John's Catholic Cemetery 19401 E Escalon, at 1:00pm. Following the service there will be a reception from 2-6pm

at the Moose Lodge 1185 N Main St in Manteca, CA.

