Patricia Brown

Patricia BrownNov 8, 1942 - Sept 19, 2020Patricia Brown, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 77 years old. She was born November 8, 1942, in Modesto California to her parents, Graydon and Erma (Brush) Grundy. She was married to Bruce A Brown (her high school sweetheart) on June 26, 1959 and shared 61 wonderful years together. Patricia (Patti) will be missed and always remembered by her loving family: husband Bruce, children and their spouses; Jeff Brown (Kimberly) of Crows Landing California, Sherri Schaurer (Dennis) of Hughson California; 7 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren; sister Barbara Grundy; brother in law Ray Brown, sister-in-law Sandra Dunn and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Benner, sister and brother in law Arlene and Harold Skinner, brother in law Michael Dunn.Patti was the bookkeeper for Modesto Electric, her and Bruce's family business. She worked at Modesto Christian School for 15 years as a school bookkeeper and the high school/middle school secretary. She loved interacting with her coworkers and students and always had a way of encouraging anyone she met. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 14 and was a member of Neighborhood Church for 58 years. She loved to talk about the joy of the Lord and what He meant to her. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and creating handmade items which she sold in many craft sales. Patti loved being a grandmother and rarely missed going to her grandchildren's sporting and school events. She loved working with children and taught Sunday school at Neighborhood Church. Patti was also known for filling thousands of Easter eggs every year for Neighborhood Church's Easter outreach egg hunt. She also sewed hundreds of patches on uniforms for the Royal Ranger boys and their commanders of her church. There will be a private viewing and burial. A Celebration of Life service open to all who would like to attend will be on October 2nd, 4:30 pm, at the Modesto Christian School, 5755 Sisk Rd, Modesto, CA 95356. It will be an outdoor service north of the gym in the grassy area near the cross. Please bring a lawn chair, if possible, to help with social distancing.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Neighborhood Church (Missions) at 5921 Stoddard Road, Modesto, California 95356