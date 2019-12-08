Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM Franklin & Down Funeral Home at 1050 McHenry Ave. 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



December 10, 1931 - November 12, 2019

Patricia Carolina Laible was born in Berkeley California December 10, 1931 to Albert F. and Gladys Mae Laible, the first of three children. Patsy being deaf attended the Berkeley School for the deaf and excelled in her studies. Patsy married the love of her life, Robert Lee Fryer in the 1950's, built a life together in Modesto, California, and formed a marital friendship that would last until his death in 1995.

After Robert's death Patsy lived at Bethel Retirement Community and at the end of her life resided at the Vintage Faire Nursing facility. Both Bethel and Vintage Faire will always remember her vibrant spirit as she scampered down the halls greeting all she met.

Patricia Fryer, Patsy, passed away on November 12, 2019. Patsy was proceeded in death by her father Albert F. Laible, her mother Gladys Mae Laible, Brother Albert John Laible, husband Robert Lee Fryer and step son Bobby Fryer. Patsy is survived by her youngest brother Richard Laible who resides in Montana.

Memorial Services for Patsy Fryer, a celebration of her life, will be held at the Franklin & Down Funeral Home at 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, on December 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Patsy's Memorial Service is not one of sorrow, but a celebration of a life well lived, devoted to God.

The services will be presented by the faithful of Jehovah's Witness who provided much comfort to Patsy during her later years.

As a reminder to all in how God has a sense of humor, Patsy's Memorial Service is on her birthday, December 10th, Patsy would have been 88 years old.

