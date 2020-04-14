Patricia Ann Cilia
June 12 1939 - April 6 2020
Pat Cilia passed away on 4/6/20. She was born to Evelyn and Wilbur Thayer in Wisconsin on June 12 1939 and was preceded in death by both her parents, one sister Phoebe. She is survived by three chlidren, Robert Nelson of Wisconsin, Mike Nelson of Modesto and Gerald Nelson of Modesto. Three grandchildren, David Nelson of Ceres, James Nelson of Modesto and Rhiannon Nelson of Modesto. She is also survived by a sister and brother, Kitty McNaught of Arizona and Dave Thayer of Colorado.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 14, 2020