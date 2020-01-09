Patricia L. Frazier
Dec 1, 1932 - Jan 4, 2020
Patricia passed from a brief illness on Saturday Jan 4, 2020. She was born Patricia Walk in Ardmore Ok. She is preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents Charles and Edith, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by Doug (Patty) Frazier, Dwight Frazier and Dynette (Bobby) Royal.
Patricia loved to travel, any beach would do but Hawaii was her favorite. She loved and valued her family above all else. Patricia had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grands whom she treasured. You could always find her putting around her yard adding some new treasure to her collection. It is with a heavy heart we say farewell on Monday 1/13/2020 the viewing will be held at Salas Brothers on Scenic Modesto from 4-8 pm. Her graveside service will be 1/14/2020 at Lakewood Memorial at 1 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 9, 2020