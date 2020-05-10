Patricia Jeanne Grieve
March 17, 1933 - May 5, 2020
Patricia (Pat) Rager was born in Waterford, CA. to Maurice "Shorty" and Helen Rager. Except for a brief period in grade school she lived most of her life in Modesto. She graduated from Modesto High School 1950.
She went on to attend MJC where she was named California Relays Queen in 1951. That is where as a cheerleader she spotted the good-looking star football player (her characterization) Keith Grieve who after a whirlwind romance married in 1952.
Her first job after marriage was at Woolworth's and because she had some college education, she was instantly promoted to an office job. It was something she never forgot. She let her daughters know from an early age that college was the expectation at a time when that was not the norm.
Keith joined the City of Modesto Firefighters and they gained a second family with trips boating, camping and backyard barbecues. She was active in the firefighter's women's auxiliary and later years the retiree group lunches and picnics.
After Woolworth's she worked as a secretary for Prudential Insurance. She went back to MJC and took accounting classes and ultimately retired from Norris Industries in Riverbank where she was known as "Patty Payroll".
Retirement included cruises and lots of RV travel with family and friends as well as annual trips with the Genealogical Society and quilting retreats.
We think she would say her greatest legacy were her much adored grandchildren. She worried, celebrated, and bragged about them and their every achievement. She and Keith were a fixture at their activities. Growing up a special time was looking forward to their annual birthday trip to Toys R Us and lunch – their choosing. She admitted as they got older that she was glad that McDonald's was not always the choice!
Preceded in death by her parents Shorty Rager, Helen Cole, and step-mother Louise Rager, brother Maurice Rager, sister Mary Conrad, sisters -in-law Pat Rager, Barbara Grieve and Pat Thill, nieces Tonya Thill, Cindy Songer and nephew Tom Thill.
Pat is survived by her husband of 68 years Keith Grieve, daughters Cara (Jim) Phillips and Maura (James) McFall. Grandchildren Jeff, Caitlin, Matt, Arielle Phillips, Rachel and Daniel McFall. Brothers-in-law Bill (Kathy) Grieve, Jerry (Nancy) Grieve, Phil Conrad as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews.
Pat will be laid to rest privately by her family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Modesto Alzheimer's Dementia Support Center @ www.adsc-modesto.org/donation or Community Hospice
