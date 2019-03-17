Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Gail Horton

July 22, 1944 - March 3, 2019

Patricia Gail Horton passed away on March 3, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born in Maywood Ca and attended Azusa High School. It was here that she met her good friend Alice Horton who would introduce her to her future husband, John. In 1962 they would marry and live in Southern California where they would welcome 3 children.

In the late 60's the young family would pack up and relocate to Turlock, Modesto, Manteca and finally settle in Ripon. It was here that they would raise their family. Patricia worked at Ripon Elementary School as a yard duty. Patricia and John were very active in the local 4-H club heading up the Swine Group for over 12 years.

In the mid 80's they would move to Modesto where Patricia attended MJC getting her degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked with the migrant children for several years before settling in at Fremont School and would retire in 2009 from Modesto City School District.

For over 40 years she dedicated her life to working with children. She was selfless in her work over the years and always put others ahead of herself. Patricia spent countless hours and dollars trying to help less fortunate children and young adults. She would often be seen singing or reading to children.

Patricia was active with genealogy and was always looking for long lost relatives. This is a passion that she shared with her youngest daughter Lisa. They would travel all over the country in search of family members. Most recently was a trip to Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Arkansas with both of her daughters. A trip highlight was visiting with family that she had not seen in many years and attending a birthday party for her dear friend Sherry Garrett of Vilonia, AR that she has known for over 65 years. In addition to genealogy, Patricia enjoyed quilting. Many friends and family members have reaped the beautiful benefits of this hobby.

Patricia is survived by her husband John Horton, her son Scott Horton (Michelle), daughters Sherry Horton and Lisa Horton (Chris Beach). Patricia and John shared almost 57 years of marriage. In addition to their 3 children, they have 8 grandchildren, Joe Horton, Gena Streeter, Stephanie Jefferson, Ryan Perez, Christopher Horton, Addison Kaster, Emily Glendon and Tyler Perez. She was also blessed with 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to in her name.

