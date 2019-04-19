Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Irene Ayers

September 9, 1944 - April 13, 2019

Outside of the sudden and quick death by natural causes on April 13, 2019, Pat would tell you that she lived her life like Sinatra sang it: "I Did it My Way." If you know Pat, and you listen to the words, you will agree. Pat was born in Modesto in 1944, she and lived nearly all her life in the local area—she was a proud member of Thomas Downey High School Class of 1962, and she graduated from both Modesto Junior College and CSU Stanislaus. However, she did not let the Central Valley define who she was as a person. She worked hard as a waitress, bookkeeper, truck driver, owner of a trucking company, realtor, and residential and commercial property owner. The hardest job that she had, however—the hardest job any woman has—was being a Mom. She, and her former husband Richard H. Murray, did a fine job providing a safe and healthy environment along with enriching, educational, and travel opportunities to all four of their children—Douglas A. Morris, Richard A. Murray, Lawrence W. Morris, and Samuel D. Morris. As a result of these efforts, Douglas (Doug) is an Assistant Federal Public Defender, Richard (Rick) has retired from the U.S. Army and now drives a truck, Lawrence (Larry) is Chief Building Inspector for the State court system, and Samuel (Sam) is a U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant. Pat never shied from sharing her pride in her sons and their success. Though she never had daughters of her own, she very much loved and cared for her daughters-in-law—Dilek Keller, Senior Business Systems Analyst; Juvy N. Morris, Oncology Nurse; and Virsie N. Morris, Attorney. She also cared very much for her six grandchildren—David, Sarah, Jennifer, Ian, Kathy, and Amanda—and her 11 great-grand-children. Beyond these familial and vocational successes, Pat also enjoyed traveling in the company of many dear friends to places such as Australia, China, Europe, Mexico, Peru, and others. Pat's thirst for knowledge and adventure was infectious and her sons and daughters-in-law now travel the world as well. You see, Pat "thought big" and encouraged "big thinking." In many ways it was this encouragement that led to her sons' success and travels. Though Pat did not let the Central Valley define her as a person or limit what she did with her life, she enjoyed the "local life." That is, she learned how to make beautiful quilts and spent many hours with friends at local quilt-shops. She really enjoyed small talk, "big" talk, and laughs with local friends, relatives, neighbors, tenants, and others. She also loved to cook big traditional meals for her family, and she very much enjoyed the satisfaction of others enjoying her efforts. Importantly, she loved her pets—especially her dear dog Chester. Yes, she sometimes rubbed people wrong. Nevertheless, for the many people who really knew Pat, she was a dear friend and a certified member of the "tough broad club"—a tough broad with a big heart. She will be greatly missed.

Viewing and Service time April 20th 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral home.

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

