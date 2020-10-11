1/2
Patricia Jewel Lopes
1935 - 2020
August 21, 1935 - Sept. 30, 2020.
Patricia Jewel Lopes, 85, of Modesto, passed away due to complications brought on by the Covid-19 virus on Sept. 30 th , 2020. Born on August 21, 1935 to Bessie Annis Hartman (Gardner) and Orren Clint Hartman in Marshfield, Missouri, she was the eighth of ten children.
Her mother died when she was 11-years old, causing much strife in her young life.
Nevertheless, Patricia had fond memories of growing up in Marshfield and playing ball with her siblings, which fueled her love of baseball in later years. She loved her San Francisco Giants and enjoyed watching games with her son, John.
When Patricia was a young woman, she moved to Alaska with her brother Bill; and later moved to San Leandro, California with he and his wife Axine to help care for their children. Here she met and married her husband of 29 years, John R. Lopes Jr. In 1981, John and Patricia moved to Tracy, California where they spent many happy years together.
Patricia had a compassionate and generous heart and loved people; she never met a stranger. Once she met you, months or years might pass before she saw you again, but she would always remember some small detail about your life and inquire regarding it. In this way she made people feel valued and special.
Besides being a homemaker, she participated in her local PTA and Little League
activities. Patricia would often frequent the local convalescent home to visit elderly and physically-challenged individuals that she didn't even know, lifting their spirits.
She survived two bouts with colon cancer, but never lost her enthusiasm and love of life. She loved spending time with her grandson John-John and there were few moments that gave her more joy than the day she became a grandmother. She loved listening to country music, spending time with her little cat Spooky, and riding in her golf cart to visit her friends. Patricia loved going to Santa Cruz, enjoyed a wealth of friends and looked forward to fellowship on Sundays at the Lakeside Chapel, as well as the weekly Bingo games at the San Joaquin River Club.
Several years after the passing of her husband John, she was fortunate to meet James Aaron and enjoyed his loving companionship until his passing in 2009.
Patricia is survived by her son John R. Lopes III (Zita) of Modesto, CA; daughter Cheryl Lowery (Chester) of Lebanon, Missouri; grandsons John R. Lopes IV and Brandon Burgess; granddaughter Stacy Reeves; sisters Linda S. Ashbridge and Mary Ellen Wheelwright; and brother Orren C. "JR" Hartman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers James LaVern Hartman, William Clarence Hartman and Donald D. Hartman; sisters Agatha A. Adams, Lenora Cathryn Hartman and Berniece Jean Hartman.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no formal service.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Vets.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
