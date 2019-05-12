Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Memorial service 10:00 AM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pat Kisling

3/4/1926 - 4/23/2019

Patricia "Pat" Josephine Kisling, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd. A native of San Francisco, she was a long-time resident of Modesto. Her life passions were family and friends, with a little time set aside for the slot machines at the casino. She shared 60 wonderful years with her husband Leroy, and they enjoyed many years in retirement traveling the US to second Marine division reunions. They were both full of fun and loved by many. She had a special way of making everyone who entered her home feel welcomed. While raising four children, she worked at the Modesto Junior College for over 25 years and was well loved there. Two of those years she was CSEA president. Pat is survived by her children Donna Johnson, Leroy Kisling, Jacqueline Ferrier and Donald Kisling, her brother Joe Vanderkooy, 10 grandchildren and many cousins, loving friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy and grandson, Nathan. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 10AM at Salas Brothers Funeral Home located at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto. Bring a favorite memory to share. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Community Hospice of Modesto.

Pat Kisling3/4/1926 - 4/23/2019Patricia "Pat" Josephine Kisling, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd. A native of San Francisco, she was a long-time resident of Modesto. Her life passions were family and friends, with a little time set aside for the slot machines at the casino. She shared 60 wonderful years with her husband Leroy, and they enjoyed many years in retirement traveling the US to second Marine division reunions. They were both full of fun and loved by many. She had a special way of making everyone who entered her home feel welcomed. While raising four children, she worked at the Modesto Junior College for over 25 years and was well loved there. Two of those years she was CSEA president. Pat is survived by her children Donna Johnson, Leroy Kisling, Jacqueline Ferrier and Donald Kisling, her brother Joe Vanderkooy, 10 grandchildren and many cousins, loving friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy and grandson, Nathan. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 10AM at Salas Brothers Funeral Home located at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto. Bring a favorite memory to share. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Community Hospice of Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019

