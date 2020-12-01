1/1
Patricia (McNamara) Lanphear
1945 - 2020
Patricia Lanphear (McNamara)
December 12, 1945 - November 10, 2020
Turlock, California - Pat was born to Bill and Ruth McNamara December 12, 1945 in Modesto, California. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma and will be missed by many. Pat's positive spirit toward life was as infectious as her smile. She is survived by the love of her life, Don Lanphear, daughters Danielle(Ron) Bradley and Shannon (Eric) LaSalle, grandchildren Margarita, Tyler and Johnny LaSalle, great grandson Ezra Nego and her loving caregiver Victor Nego. Pat graduated from Modesto High Class of 1963, where she was involved in many of the school activities. She was gifted with a beautiful pure alto voice which she displayed by being a part of the Choir, Nonettes and Madrigals. Pat loved life. She kept a positive attitude no matter the situation. She was an x-ray technician for 30 years and specialized in Mammography. She was the leader of the Turlock 4H Crusaders Horse Group which logged many county and state 4H championships. She was a "Hall of Fame" coach's wife and Grace Davis High School's Greatest of All Time football fan. She supported us in every activity we ever wanted to attempt. Thank you for all your love and support.
If you wish to make a donation in honor of Pat, please donate to a charity of your choice.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat when we can meet together safely again.


Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2020.
