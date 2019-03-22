Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lee Thill. View Sign

Patricia Lee Thill

Apr 2, 1929 – Mar 15, 2019

Patricia Lee Thill, 89 of Modesto passed away Friday, March 15th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

Ms. Thill was born in Fresno and was a resident of Modesto for 67 years. She was a communication operator for 30 years. She was a member of the New Hope Church in Patterson and enjoyed golfing, crafts and making greeting cards.

Ms. Thill is survived by her son, Tom Thill; daughter, Tammy Lucich both of Patterson; brothers, Jerry Grieve of Turlock, Bill Grieve and Keith Grieve both of Modesto; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Thill.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, March 25th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Inurnment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.

Donations may be made to: , 4600 Roseville Road, Suite 130, North Highlands, CA 95660 or Community Hospice of Modesto, 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356.

