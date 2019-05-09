Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Louise Sanchez

May 27, 1946-April 27, 2019

Patricia (Patti) Louise Sanchez, 72, of Oakdale, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Modesto, California. She was born May 27, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, to Jarold D. Wolfe and Dorothy J. (Bratton) Wolfe. Patti attended Colonel White High School, Sinclair College and Wright State University in Ohio. She worked for the City of Dayton and the Department of Defense Data Systems for a total of 35 years before retiring. She then took the Business Office Manager for Sanchez and Hendrix Distribution Management Group, Inc., for another 5 years. In 2006, she moved from Fairfax, Virginia, with her husband and mother to their ranch in Oakdale. Patti was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy J. Wolfe and father, Jarold D. Wolfe. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Jim Sanchez, daughter and son in-law Nicol and Scott Hockett and her granddaughter, Lucy, all of Sterling, VA and her brother and sister in-law Tom and Lucy Wolfe of Tipp City, OH. Her life was always dedicated to helping others. She especially loved working with Society for disABILITIES and setting up the Annual Sanchez Day on the Farm for children with disabilities and their families each June. Patti loved to sew and make quilts, embroider and was also an excellent baker. She loved helping her husband around the ranch and was a good tractor operator! Her favorite past time was driving her BMW to Black Oak Casino and Laughlin, NV, where she was pretty lucky. She always had a beautiful smile for everyone she met and she loved our Lord Jesus. Patti's beautiful smile, her kind words and love for all will truly be missed. We thank the Society for disABILITIES for all the things they did to help her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F St, in Oakdale,CA at 10am on May 13,2019. Reception will follow at Las Margaritas Restaurant, 1214 West F St, in Oakdale. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to Society for disABILITIES, 1129 8th St, Suite 101, Modesto, CA 95354,

