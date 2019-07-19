Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Maureen Miller

December 29, 1933 - July 1, 2019

On July 1, 2019 the world became a less beautiful place when Patricia (Patsy) Maureen Miller a lifelong Modesto resident, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 85.

Born in Stockton on December 29, 1933 to John and Kathyrn George, Patsy was the eldest of three children having been preceeded in death by John George Jr, formerly of Modesto, and survived by Tina Edmond of San Rafael. She graduated with the "Class of 52" from Modesto High School and shortly thereafter met and fell in love with a handsome airman by the name of Jim Miller who would become her husband of 61 years and the father of her four children before passing in 2016 at the age of 93. Upon retiring from the Airforce in 1970, Jim and Patsy returned to Modesto where they remained.

Patsy was a devout Catholic her entire life and attended 'Our Lady of Fatima' parish faithfully for nearly 50 years. She returned to school in her forties and graduated from Modesto Junior College in 1979 with an A.S. Degree in Dental Assisting which was a great source of pride, not only for her but for her entire family!

Those of us who were lucky enough to have had the pleasure of knowing Patsy will remember her as a beautiful, sweet and kind soul like no other, who wanted nothing more from life than to worship God, love and care for her family and help people..........ALL of them, but especially the children. There are very few truly good people on this earth but she was absolutely one of them and her kind and beautiful soul will be sorely missed by many.

She is survived by her four children; Stephanie & Les Detmer of Hickman, Carole Bolin and Jennifer Lasiter of Modesto, Jim & Heidi Miller of Jenny Lind, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved fiercely with everything she had. Her love was bountiful and unconditional and she gave it to her family freely with patience and understanding, always living her faith and teaching by example. We were truly blessed to have had her for 85 entirely too short years.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Patsy at 10 am this Friday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Granger Ave. There will also be a graveside service on Tuesday 7/23 at 11 am at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto, followed by a reception. Location to be announced.

www.cvobituaries.com



Patricia Maureen MillerDecember 29, 1933 - July 1, 2019On July 1, 2019 the world became a less beautiful place when Patricia (Patsy) Maureen Miller a lifelong Modesto resident, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 85.Born in Stockton on December 29, 1933 to John and Kathyrn George, Patsy was the eldest of three children having been preceeded in death by John George Jr, formerly of Modesto, and survived by Tina Edmond of San Rafael. She graduated with the "Class of 52" from Modesto High School and shortly thereafter met and fell in love with a handsome airman by the name of Jim Miller who would become her husband of 61 years and the father of her four children before passing in 2016 at the age of 93. Upon retiring from the Airforce in 1970, Jim and Patsy returned to Modesto where they remained.Patsy was a devout Catholic her entire life and attended 'Our Lady of Fatima' parish faithfully for nearly 50 years. She returned to school in her forties and graduated from Modesto Junior College in 1979 with an A.S. Degree in Dental Assisting which was a great source of pride, not only for her but for her entire family!Those of us who were lucky enough to have had the pleasure of knowing Patsy will remember her as a beautiful, sweet and kind soul like no other, who wanted nothing more from life than to worship God, love and care for her family and help people..........ALL of them, but especially the children. There are very few truly good people on this earth but she was absolutely one of them and her kind and beautiful soul will be sorely missed by many.She is survived by her four children; Stephanie & Les Detmer of Hickman, Carole Bolin and Jennifer Lasiter of Modesto, Jim & Heidi Miller of Jenny Lind, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved fiercely with everything she had. Her love was bountiful and unconditional and she gave it to her family freely with patience and understanding, always living her faith and teaching by example. We were truly blessed to have had her for 85 entirely too short years.There will be a Funeral Mass for Patsy at 10 am this Friday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Granger Ave. There will also be a graveside service on Tuesday 7/23 at 11 am at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto, followed by a reception. Location to be announced. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close