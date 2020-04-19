Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Nobles. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (Sowder) Nobles

October 20, 1945--April 7, 2020

On the evening of April 7th, Pat Nobles peacefully passed away surrounded by family and love. Pat will be remembered as a loving wife, great mother, and caring grandmother and great grandmother. Born on October 20, 1945, in Merced, CA. She graduated from Downey High School in 1963. She possessed a strong passion for creativity which lead her to become a beautician. She owned her own salon "The Perm Shop" for many years.

She is survived by her children Michael McElroy and his partner Emily Amend, Scott Nobles, Michele Nobles, Megan Nobles and her son-in-law Brendan Louthen. Her grandchildren Dennis and Shannon McElroy, Danny and Mackenzie McElroy and Lavender Louthen and great grandchildren Dallas, Loretta and Meyer McElroy. Her niece Pamela Stick, her nephews Roger and Robert Sowder and brother-in-law Ralph Nobles and wife Judy.

She was preceded in death by her parents Davie and Agnes Sowder, her brother Ken Sowder, her husband Jim Nobles and son Jon Nobles.

Pat was a member of the congregation at Valley Bible Fellowship. She enjoyed bible study, going to lunch with the girls, fishing, gardening and feeding the hummingbirds. Pat was greatly loved by friends and family and will be dearly missed. To quote her 6 year old granddaughter "Now she gets to be with Papa".

The family wishes to express their appreciation to both The Hospitality House and Community Hospice of Modesto for all their exceptional care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at-a-later-date, where Pat and Jim's ashes will be scattered together, off of the coast of Santa Cruz, California.









