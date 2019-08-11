Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs Patricia O'Brien

March 29, 1949 - July 15, 2019

Mrs. Patricia O'Brien Passes

Mrs. WM O'Brien, Jr was born Patricia McGrath on March 29, 1949 to her proud parents Margorie and Samuel V McGrath, Jr in Richmond, California. Her ascent to the Lord's Kingdom on July 15, 2019, was preceded by her father's death due to cancer. He worked as the City Attorney of Richmond California for many years. Her mother resides in Riverbank California. Her husband of 46 years lives in Ripon California.

Pat was gifted intellectually and she excelled in everything she pursued in her life from an early age. Equally, later in life, she succeeded when she actively used her talents to help special needs children. She attended Rio Americana High School in Sacramento, California and was a Varsity Song Leader for three years. She was blessed with perfect pitch and enjoyed music related activities.

In 1969, after attending UC Berkley for two years, Pat transferred to UC Davis. She majored in Art. She met Bill in the Spring of 1971. He was at UC Davis doing graduate studies in Psychology. They were married on August 25, 1973, in Orinda, California at the Santa Maria Catholic Church. This day was also Bill's Mother's and his Niece Devon Birthday. Patricia describes her wedding day as the most fulfilling day of her life.

Early in her career in Modesto City Schools, Pat was named Teacher of the Year by the Central California Council of Exception Children. After retiring in 2012, she continued to volunteer and consult with parents of autistic children throughout California. These parents often described Pat as their "earthly angel". Pat and Bill were never blessed with their own children; but, positively touched the lives of 1,000'schildren during their educational careers that spanned over 50 years.

The family met and celebrated Pat's life on July 22nd, 2019. At this gathering we believe that the Lord's message was delivered when Pat wrote the following words (2013), "Each day is a gift from God Above. Fill it with life, laughter and love."

After finishing their graduate studies at UCLA and CSULA, Pat and Bill moved to Modesto California, to be closer to Bill's parents, "Doc and Irma O'Brien" and Bill's Family. Bill grew up in Modesto. He attended Modesto and Davis High School before receiving a swimming scholarship to UCLA in 1966. Patricia's graduate work centered on the Special Education needs of children. She received several higher education degrees and licenses that focused on her specialty "treating Autism". Pat was one of a select few who was certified with a TEACCH Certificate. She received this recognition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Pat and Bill spent3 summers in Chapel Hill. TEACCH continues today to benefit the Autistic Children of the world. Pat developed a model TEACCH program in San Diego California that continues to be one of the best programs of this type in the United States today.

