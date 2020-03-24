Patricia Oletta
Patricia Oletta passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 85 and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ernest Oletta. Patricia was an only child and is survived by her 3 children, Michael, Shelly and Marlana, 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was active in many clubs including the Model A Car Club and the Royal Neighbors of America. Patricia was a Girl Scout leader, swim team mom, taught senior aerobics, loved dancing and was a member of the senior group Happy Tappers. She enjoyed traveling, music and watercolor painting. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 24, 2020