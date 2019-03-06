Patricia Kay Phelps
|
Feb. 1942 ~ Feb. 2019
Patricia Kay Phelps was born in Modesto, California to Frank and Myrtle Dutra Gonzalves and passed away at the age of 77. She will be remembered for being loving, supportive and non-judgmental. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting. She worked for Turlock Dental Arts for a time before retiring from Empire School District where she managed the school kitchen.
Pat is survived by her children Frank Kauffman, Anthony (Connie) Kauffman, Mike (Stephanie) James, William (Helen) Phelps and David (Kendra) Phelps; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95355.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00p.m. Graveside service will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2019