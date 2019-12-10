Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Quinn. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd Modesto, CA 95355 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Quinn

March 6, 1944-November 23, 2019





Patricia R Quinn, 75, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Modesto, California. Patricia was born on March 6, 1944 in Santa Cruz, California. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rosalie Correia, husband of 23 years, Robert Quinn and her brother Robert Correia. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Lisa (Frank) Triglia of Manteca and her only grandson, Matthew Triglia and sister in law Barbara Rasmussen of Hawaii.



Patricia was an Account Clerk III for the Stanislaus Sheriff's Department. She loved the ocean, spending time with her family, doing puzzles and shopping. Her favorite vacations were Lake Tahoe and Disneyland with Lisa and Matthew. She was a wonderful Mother and Nana. She always put other people's needs first. She never met a stranger at the and would talk to anyone. She loved her five dogs, they brought her so much joy.



P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quinn Family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto, followed, by burial at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery where she will be buried with her late husband. An online guestbook is available for condolences at

www.cvobituaries.com



Patricia QuinnMarch 6, 1944-November 23, 2019Patricia R Quinn, 75, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Modesto, California. Patricia was born on March 6, 1944 in Santa Cruz, California. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rosalie Correia, husband of 23 years, Robert Quinn and her brother Robert Correia. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Lisa (Frank) Triglia of Manteca and her only grandson, Matthew Triglia and sister in law Barbara Rasmussen of Hawaii.Patricia was an Account Clerk III for the Stanislaus Sheriff's Department. She loved the ocean, spending time with her family, doing puzzles and shopping. Her favorite vacations were Lake Tahoe and Disneyland with Lisa and Matthew. She was a wonderful Mother and Nana. She always put other people's needs first. She never met a stranger at the and would talk to anyone. She loved her five dogs, they brought her so much joy.P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quinn Family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto, followed, by burial at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery where she will be buried with her late husband. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close