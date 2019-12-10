Patricia Quinn
March 6, 1944-November 23, 2019
Patricia R Quinn, 75, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Modesto, California. Patricia was born on March 6, 1944 in Santa Cruz, California. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rosalie Correia, husband of 23 years, Robert Quinn and her brother Robert Correia. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Lisa (Frank) Triglia of Manteca and her only grandson, Matthew Triglia and sister in law Barbara Rasmussen of Hawaii.
Patricia was an Account Clerk III for the Stanislaus Sheriff's Department. She loved the ocean, spending time with her family, doing puzzles and shopping. Her favorite vacations were Lake Tahoe and Disneyland with Lisa and Matthew. She was a wonderful Mother and Nana. She always put other people's needs first. She never met a stranger at the and would talk to anyone. She loved her five dogs, they brought her so much joy.
P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quinn Family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto, followed, by burial at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery where she will be buried with her late husband. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019