Patricia Diane (Dimberg) ReidMar. 4, 1949 - Sep. 28, 2020Patricia Diane Reid, a resident of Modesto, passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical Center on Monday, September 28th, at the age of 71.Patricia was born and raised in Turlock to Harry Dimberg and Betty Jane (Fullerton) Dimberg. She graduated from Turlock High and received her speech and language teaching credential from Stanislaus State. Patricia worked as a speech and language teacher through Modesto City Schools for 34 years until her retirement in 2008. She spent the majority of her teaching career at Beard Elementary. Teaching was Patricia's passion and she was blessed with a career that was revered by her colleagues and students alike. Her encouragement and love touched the lives of so many over the years and will not be forgotten.A woman of faith, she was a member of Centenary Church. Patricia was also a devoted member of Spirit Salon. In her spare time, she enjoyed cultivating her knowledge of family history and studying genealogy. She also loved scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren.Patricia married the love of her life, David Reid of Modesto, on December 9, 1972. Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Robison of Denair and their two granddaughters, Samantha and Madelyn. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Betty Dimberg, and her grandchildren, Benjamin and Chloe Robison. Patricia also leaves behind her brothers, Russ (Karen) Dimberg of Dallas, OR and Les Dimberg of Turlock, and her sister-in-law, Carolyn (Tom) Boden of Buckeye, AZ. She has many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.Despite the challenges that she faced throughout her life, Patricia was always positive and optimistic, finding the best in every situation. Her confidence and willingness to accept adversity and greet life with a smile will always be remembered. She was cherished by so many and will be greatly missed.A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, October 23rd, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A private family graveside will be held on Saturday, October 24th, at Turlock Memorial Park.