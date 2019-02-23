Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Robinson

1945-2019

Patricia Robinson left this life as she lived it—surrounded by the love of family and friends when she passed on February 16 at Sutter Memorial Hospital. She was born in Modesto in 1945 to parents Frank and Lorraine Bettencourt. She graduated from Ceres Union High School in 1963 and attended Ohlone College in Frement where she later worked for several years. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gary Robinson; sons Michael and Randall Davis; stepdaughters Tracy Veneman, Kelly Rydquist and Jody Haney; sisters Delores Daniel and Francis Cadwell; brother William Bettencourt; seventeen grandchildren, and numerous cousins that she dearly loved. She gave her love with grace and affection to everyone. Her beautiful smile and incomparable hospitality wrapped all those who knew her in a warm blanket of acceptance and joy that will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at Calvary Chapel on American Avenue in Modesto on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 am. Memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society may be gifted in her honor on-line at

www.cvobituaries.com



Patricia Robinson1945-2019Patricia Robinson left this life as she lived it—surrounded by the love of family and friends when she passed on February 16 at Sutter Memorial Hospital. She was born in Modesto in 1945 to parents Frank and Lorraine Bettencourt. She graduated from Ceres Union High School in 1963 and attended Ohlone College in Frement where she later worked for several years. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gary Robinson; sons Michael and Randall Davis; stepdaughters Tracy Veneman, Kelly Rydquist and Jody Haney; sisters Delores Daniel and Francis Cadwell; brother William Bettencourt; seventeen grandchildren, and numerous cousins that she dearly loved. She gave her love with grace and affection to everyone. Her beautiful smile and incomparable hospitality wrapped all those who knew her in a warm blanket of acceptance and joy that will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at Calvary Chapel on American Avenue in Modesto on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 am. Memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society may be gifted in her honor on-line at nationalmssociety.org Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close