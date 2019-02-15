Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Saunders. View Sign

Patricia (Buckley) Saunders

02/26/1929 - 01/09/2019

With great sadness, that we announce the recent passing of Patricia (Buckley) Saunders. Pat was just short of her 90th birthday and had a long beautiful life. She passed away with her children at her side.

She was preceded in death, by her loving parents Harold & Eva McCarty, Her Husband Alan Buckley and Her second Husband Bob Saunders. She is survived by son, Randy Buckley of Modesto and daughter Alana Buckley Reynolds of Grover Beach CA, her stepdaughter Alexandria Rowe, and stepson Toni K. Robison, of Maryland and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat was raised in Redding CA, she then moved to San Francisco to attend Stanford, and eventually settled in Modesto in 1959! She attended Chico State, then nursing school at Stanford, where she met and married Alan Buckley, they had two children Randy and Alana, they then moved to Modesto to raise their family.

Pat enjoyed a wonderful long career as an Operating Room Registered Nurse. Pat promoted to Supervisor of the Operating Room at Doctors Hospital and then she later worked at Manteca Hospital. She loved being a nurse and helping people. While working at Doctor's hospital, Pat met Bob Sanders and they married, she and Bob had 35 years amazing years together.

Pat was Yell leader at Stanford. A fun memory was In the 60's she won a Grocery Shopping spree from Pepsi, and for 5 minutes raced through Lucky's Grocery in McHenry Village grabbing everything on her list. There was no shopping cart allowed and she forgot the Pepsi so they added that at the end. Randy and Alana loved watching the video backwards as she put the food away in reverse!

Pat absolutely loved her volunteer work, and participating in philanthropic charities. She volunteered at McHenry Museum; she was the President of American Heart Association of CA, Participated with Friends of Hospice and a member of the Operating Room Nurses Association.

She LOVED her charity work throughout the past 20+ years with Friends of Hospice, and was very involved in helping complete the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson where she passed away. She worked every fall filling the Friends of Hospice Memorial Christmas Tree with lights! She was president of the community Hospice board.

Pat had many hobbies; she played Bridge, and went water-skiing and snow skiing. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling to Reno and camping in Yosemite. She held annual Christmas parties for friends and neighbors. She absolutely loved to travel; her favorite was a cruise through the Panama Canal and up the East Coast, Alaska, Greece, and Mexico.

There will be a private Celebration of Life, please contact family for details. Contributions in memory of Patricia Saunders may be made to: Friends of Hospice, Community Hospice Foundation 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com





Patricia (Buckley) Saunders02/26/1929 - 01/09/2019With great sadness, that we announce the recent passing of Patricia (Buckley) Saunders. Pat was just short of her 90th birthday and had a long beautiful life. She passed away with her children at her side.She was preceded in death, by her loving parents Harold & Eva McCarty, Her Husband Alan Buckley and Her second Husband Bob Saunders. She is survived by son, Randy Buckley of Modesto and daughter Alana Buckley Reynolds of Grover Beach CA, her stepdaughter Alexandria Rowe, and stepson Toni K. Robison, of Maryland and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Pat was raised in Redding CA, she then moved to San Francisco to attend Stanford, and eventually settled in Modesto in 1959! She attended Chico State, then nursing school at Stanford, where she met and married Alan Buckley, they had two children Randy and Alana, they then moved to Modesto to raise their family.Pat enjoyed a wonderful long career as an Operating Room Registered Nurse. Pat promoted to Supervisor of the Operating Room at Doctors Hospital and then she later worked at Manteca Hospital. She loved being a nurse and helping people. While working at Doctor's hospital, Pat met Bob Sanders and they married, she and Bob had 35 years amazing years together.Pat was Yell leader at Stanford. A fun memory was In the 60's she won a Grocery Shopping spree from Pepsi, and for 5 minutes raced through Lucky's Grocery in McHenry Village grabbing everything on her list. There was no shopping cart allowed and she forgot the Pepsi so they added that at the end. Randy and Alana loved watching the video backwards as she put the food away in reverse!Pat absolutely loved her volunteer work, and participating in philanthropic charities. She volunteered at McHenry Museum; she was the President of American Heart Association of CA, Participated with Friends of Hospice and a member of the Operating Room Nurses Association.She LOVED her charity work throughout the past 20+ years with Friends of Hospice, and was very involved in helping complete the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson where she passed away. She worked every fall filling the Friends of Hospice Memorial Christmas Tree with lights! She was president of the community Hospice board.Pat had many hobbies; she played Bridge, and went water-skiing and snow skiing. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling to Reno and camping in Yosemite. She held annual Christmas parties for friends and neighbors. She absolutely loved to travel; her favorite was a cruise through the Panama Canal and up the East Coast, Alaska, Greece, and Mexico.There will be a private Celebration of Life, please contact family for details. Contributions in memory of Patricia Saunders may be made to: Friends of Hospice, Community Hospice Foundation 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA 95356. Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close