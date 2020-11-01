Patricia Jean Taylor Tonge
October 24, 1932 - October 22, 2020
Patricia Jean Tonge (Pat), 87 of Modesto passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at her home after a long illness. She was born on October 24, 1932 in Minden, Nebraska to Hazel Lucille Roberts and Thomas Jay Taylor. In 1939 she moved with her family to Modesto and was a lifelong resident.
Patricia graduated from Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College. On May 15, 1952 she married the love of her life, William "Bill" Tonge. In 1970 Pat graduated from Chabot College with a degree in dental hygiene. She was a dental hygienist for 37 years and retired in 2007. She loved her job, coworkers and especially her patients.
Patricia supported her husband through college and dental school. She raised her four kids with love and humor. She was a strong woman who fought and defeated breast cancer. She had a never-ending source of energy and a joy for life.
Patricia was an active member of the SOS
Club and Del Rio Country Club. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her husband, family and friends. She always enjoyed a laugh with friends over coffee. She and Bill traveled, skied, golfed and enjoyed spending time at their mountain cabin. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her wit, smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years Bill, her sister Phyllis Cusenza and many dear friends. She is survived by her siblings Marianne Messina, Jo Rene McKeown (Gary), Mary Sims (Bud), Sue Rehwalt (Bill), Tom Taylor (Belinda), Mickey Sieren (Al), Shawn Taylor (Carol), and Ann Taylor-Buie (David) She leaves behind her children; Sharon Underwood (Lance); Toni Ward; William Tonge (Colleen) and Laura Lowrie (David). She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; Amy DeMoura (Joel); Julie Bottoms (Joe); Timothy Underwood (Jessica); Michele Ward-Park (Parker); Monica Ward; Marenna Ward; Matthew Ward; William Tonge; James Tonge; Blake Lowrie; Nicole Lowrie and Grant Lowrie. Patricia known as Gigi to her eight great-grandchildren; Ashley, Jackson, Charlie, Liam, Nora, Eliana, and Eli and baby girl due in December. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends. All of whom she loved dearly.
The family would especially like to thank Community Hospice and her caregivers for their loving support and care over the past year.
A "Celebration of Life' will be held in lieu of a service in the spring 2021. In memory of our mom please donate to the American Breast Cancer Society, or do what was most important to her and spend time with your family. God has taken her in his arms and we will keep her forever in our hearts. www.cvobituaries.com