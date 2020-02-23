Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Wiley. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 1:00 PM the Modesto Church of the Brethren 2301 Woodland Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Wiley

May 20, 1933 - Feb. 12, 2020

Patricia Ann Wiley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 while at home surrounded by family.

Patty was born on May 20,1933 to Roy H. And Minnie Ola Arndt in Apache, Oklahoma.

She was the middle child in a family of five children-older sisters Wanda Bailes (deceased), Donna Veale (deceased), Patty, brother Bob Arndt (deceased) and sister Barbara Sullivan (deceased). As a child born in Apache Ok the family moved to Medicine Point, Ok then to Holtville, Ca in 1946 and finally to Modesto, Ca where she spent the rest of her life-all except for a couple of years-1958-1959 that she lived in Concord, Ca.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Al Wiley, daughter Cyndee Palombi and son-law Jim from Coeur d'Aline,Idaho, son, Lonnie Mitchell and daughter in law, Jo and step son Don Wiley of Modesto, Ca. She leaves 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson.

Patty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and belonged to the Church of the Brethren, and was President of Casa de Modesto auxiliary. She lived a life of service and devotion to her family, friends and all that she met. She will be missed dearly.

Services will be held at the Modesto Church of the Brethren 2301 Woodland Ave, Modesto on Saturday, February 29th at 1pm.

In lieu flowers donations may be made to Community Hospice or Camp Peaceful Pines.

