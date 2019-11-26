Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 (209)-634-4904 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Patty) Lynn Wormsbaker

August 2, 1960 - November 22, 2019

Patty was born August 2 1960 in Twin Falls Idaho and passed away Nov 22, 2019 in Denair CA at the age of 59 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by parents Margaret Loftin and Clarence Wormsbaker. Sisters Leah Aguilar, Shirley Sandoval and Peggy Ross, brothers Wesley Weaver, John Weaver and Ron Goertzen.

She leaves behind sisters Mable (Jack) Greenwood of Denair CA, Diane Bartlett of Merced CA, Barbara Olson Nichols of Twin Falls Idaho, Midge Shoemake of Lewiston Idaho and brother Bill (Becky) Goertzen of Twin Falls Idaho. Many nieces and nephews and friends. She was always elated to hear that another baby was on the way. She loved you all very much.

Entering this world with Downs Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy did not hold her down. She participated in the

She was our Amazing Grace, a special soul who saw the joy in all things and brought that joy to others through her smile and pure love of life. Her biggest accomplishment and proudest moment was accepting her plaque celebrating 20 years attending Community Continuum College.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their kindness in guiding us through this time.

Because of Patty's fear of funerals and deep sadness please respect our decision to not have a service. Remember her bright smile and loving ways

"for ever and ever by my side little sister"

www.cvobituaries.com



Patricia (Patty) Lynn WormsbakerAugust 2, 1960 - November 22, 2019Patty was born August 2 1960 in Twin Falls Idaho and passed away Nov 22, 2019 in Denair CA at the age of 59 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by parents Margaret Loftin and Clarence Wormsbaker. Sisters Leah Aguilar, Shirley Sandoval and Peggy Ross, brothers Wesley Weaver, John Weaver and Ron Goertzen.She leaves behind sisters Mable (Jack) Greenwood of Denair CA, Diane Bartlett of Merced CA, Barbara Olson Nichols of Twin Falls Idaho, Midge Shoemake of Lewiston Idaho and brother Bill (Becky) Goertzen of Twin Falls Idaho. Many nieces and nephews and friends. She was always elated to hear that another baby was on the way. She loved you all very much.Entering this world with Downs Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy did not hold her down. She participated in the Special Olympics track and field as well as bowling. Patty enjoyed the casinos and summer vacations traveling to Idaho to visit family. Unfortunately she developed dementia which lead to her demise.She was our Amazing Grace, a special soul who saw the joy in all things and brought that joy to others through her smile and pure love of life. Her biggest accomplishment and proudest moment was accepting her plaque celebrating 20 years attending Community Continuum College.The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their kindness in guiding us through this time.Because of Patty's fear of funerals and deep sadness please respect our decision to not have a service. Remember her bright smile and loving ways"for ever and ever by my side little sister" Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close