Patrick HousewrightMay 1946 ~ Sept. 2020Patrick Lee Housewright was born at his family home on May 14th, 1946 in Patterson, California and passed away there on September 7th, 2020. He attended Patterson schools, graduating from Patterson High School in 1964. Pat worked as a mechanic and welder for much of his life and was known as our own "MacGyver" for his ability to fix anything. He passed his mechanic skills on to his daughter Sarah, teaching her how to work on the classic cars she has owned over the years. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman from a very young age. He also liked waterskiing and camping with his family. Later in life, he enjoyed being a Papa to his grandkids and keeping busy with maintenance projects after moving back to his childhood home several years earlier.Pat leaves behind his wife of over 30 years, Joann, his sister Joyce (Steve) Reichmuth, his daughters Kathy (Mark) Hamilton, Jennifer (Abel) Sanchez, and Sarah Housewright, his step-children Melissa (Jerry) Gonzalez, Joey Gonzalez, and Catherine (Russell) Reece, as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Violet Housewright, and his brother Michael Housewright.Memorial contributions can be made in Patrick's memory to Big Valley Grace Community Church 4040 Tully Rd. Modesto, CA 95356.Private services were held. Please share your memories at