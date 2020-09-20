1/1
Patrick Housewright
1946 - 2020
Patrick Housewright
May 1946 ~ Sept. 2020
Patrick Lee Housewright was born at his family home on May 14th, 1946 in Patterson, California and passed away there on September 7th, 2020. He attended Patterson schools, graduating from Patterson High School in 1964. Pat worked as a mechanic and welder for much of his life and was known as our own "MacGyver" for his ability to fix anything. He passed his mechanic skills on to his daughter Sarah, teaching her how to work on the classic cars she has owned over the years. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman from a very young age. He also liked waterskiing and camping with his family. Later in life, he enjoyed being a Papa to his grandkids and keeping busy with maintenance projects after moving back to his childhood home several years earlier.
Pat leaves behind his wife of over 30 years, Joann, his sister Joyce (Steve) Reichmuth, his daughters Kathy (Mark) Hamilton, Jennifer (Abel) Sanchez, and Sarah Housewright, his step-children Melissa (Jerry) Gonzalez, Joey Gonzalez, and Catherine (Russell) Reece, as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Violet Housewright, and his brother Michael Housewright.
Memorial contributions can be made in Patrick's memory to Big Valley Grace Community Church 4040 Tully Rd. Modesto, CA 95356.
Private services were held. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Patrick was one of the most loving giving people I had the pleasure of calling my family I'm forever grateful for all the accomplishments he made in this lifetime . Patrick set a great example of letting the lord guide you for the good or for the bad. he was loved and adored
RUSSELL AND CATHERINE REECE
Daughter
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 17, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
