Patrick Robert IjamsFebruary 12, 1956 - August 17, 2020Pat Ijams passed away on August 17, 2020, after a short illness. He overcame significant physical challenges to graduate from Grace Davis High School, Modesto Junior College, and CSU Stanislaus with a degree in history. He took great pride and satisfaction in both working, and then volunteering, at the Stanislaus County Library in his younger years. He helped his parents on their small family farm for many years.Pat was very fond of puns and one-liners, and no one laughed more at them than he did. He was a great fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Green Bay Packers, enjoyed folk music, and managed to always make the best out of his often challenging situation. We will miss his quick grin and his indomitable spirit.Pat was predeceased by his parents Bob and Jean, and is survived by his sister Sharon, brothers Mike (Anne) and Terry (Melanie), nieces Katie, Chrissy, and Emily, and nephews Zach and Wesley. Both Pat and his family appreciate the attentive and compassionate care that he received from Miriam Diaz and her staff at Orangeburg Manor, Michelle Tello and her coworkers at Valley Rehabilitation Center, and Cecile and her team at Community Hospice.Because of Covid-19 restrictions, his Mass of Christian Burial will be private. The family suggests that any remembrances be made in his name to Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.