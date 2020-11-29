Patrick Sean McnultyMay 10, 1947 - November 3, 2020Turlock, California - Patrick was born in Oconto, Wisconsin, moving to Turlock in 1984.A client of Howard Training Center in Ceres, Patrick was employed as a maintenance worker for the State of CA.Patrick had remained an avid Green Bay Packer's football fan. He loved dogs and going for walks.He is remembered as a loving and giving brother, uncle and friend.Patrick was preceded in death by his father Allen, mother Mary, brother Thomas McNulty and sister Maureen Schlitz.He is survived by two sisters Bridget Bosch and Shannon Robertson.There will be a visitation on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.