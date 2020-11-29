1/1
Patrick Sean Mcnulty
1947 - 2020
Patrick Sean Mcnulty
May 10, 1947 - November 3, 2020
Turlock, California - Patrick was born in Oconto, Wisconsin, moving to Turlock in 1984.
A client of Howard Training Center in Ceres, Patrick was employed as a maintenance worker for the State of CA.
Patrick had remained an avid Green Bay Packer's football fan. He loved dogs and going for walks.
He is remembered as a loving and giving brother, uncle and friend.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father Allen, mother Mary, brother Thomas McNulty and sister Maureen Schlitz.
He is survived by two sisters Bridget Bosch and Shannon Robertson.
There will be a visitation on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.



Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
