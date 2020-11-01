Patsy Erlandson
Nov. 1937 ~ Oct. 2020
Patsy (Holloway) Erlandson, age 82 of Turlock, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center. Patsy was born in Tuttle, Oklahoma and migrated to California in the 1930's. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1957 and married Wayne Erlandson in 1969. They lived in Denair before settling in Turlock for the last four years. Patsy was a Cashier for T.I.D. for 17 years and attended Calvary Chapel in Turlock.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Erlandson, sister Ann Albritton, niece Deborah Haley, and many more nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Please make memorial contributions to your local Shriners Children's Hospital
.
Share memories and condolences at www.AllenMortuary.com www.cvobituaries.com