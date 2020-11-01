1/1
Patsy Erlandson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Erlandson
Nov. 1937 ~ Oct. 2020
Patsy (Holloway) Erlandson, age 82 of Turlock, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center. Patsy was born in Tuttle, Oklahoma and migrated to California in the 1930's. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1957 and married Wayne Erlandson in 1969. They lived in Denair before settling in Turlock for the last four years. Patsy was a Cashier for T.I.D. for 17 years and attended Calvary Chapel in Turlock.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Erlandson, sister Ann Albritton, niece Deborah Haley, and many more nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Please make memorial contributions to your local Shriners Children's Hospital.
Share memories and condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved