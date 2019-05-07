Kirkland, Patsy
May 21, 1937-Sep 2, 2018
Patsy Jean (Whitley) Kirkland, born on May 21, 1937 in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to the late Gracie May Whitley and the late William Ray Whitley, passed away at age 81 on September 2, 2018 in Turlock, California. Patsy is survived by her son, Brian Kirkland; daughters, Brenda Jones and Elizabeth McCullough; brother, Henry Whitley; sister, Joyce Everett; and grandchildren: Mary Kirkland, Samantha Kirkland, Claire Jones, Vance McCullough, Dalton McCullough, and Raymond Kirkland. Friends and family can pay their respects at the graveside service on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Modesto Citizens Cemetery, 1001 Scenic Drive, Modesto, California, 95350. Her ashes will be placed with her maternal grandmother, Barbara Dunkin, as per her wishes.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 7, 2019