Patricia Marie Chimel
Feb. 6, 1936 - Aug. 23, 2019
Patty was born on February 6, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Alfonso and Mildred Grande. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Chester Chimel, and her brother, Charles Grande.
Patty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Harry Barragan; granddaughter, Michelle Barragan; and nephew, Sean Grande.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock, with the burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 28, 2019