Patty Chimel (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-632-1018
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock, CA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1200 Lyons Ave
Turlock, CA
View Map
Obituary
Patricia Marie Chimel
Feb. 6, 1936 - Aug. 23, 2019
Patty was born on February 6, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Alfonso and Mildred Grande. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Chester Chimel, and her brother, Charles Grande.
Patty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Harry Barragan; granddaughter, Michelle Barragan; and nephew, Sean Grande.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock, with the burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 28, 2019
