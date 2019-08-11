Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul O Anderson Jr

Oct 11, 1938 - Jul 20, 2019

Paul Oliver Anderson Jr passed into the arms of Jesus on July 20, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1938 in Modesto, California. He spent his early childhood in Turlock before his family left the farm and moved to Modesto. He and his beloved wife, Twyla, were married 60 years. They lived 50 years in the country home they designed and built. There they raised their two children, Jeff (Julie) and Monique (Jim) amidst a walnut orchard and numerous fruit trees.

Paul was a building contractor. He owned and managed an industrial and commercial construction business. He was honored to receive many accolades and letters of gratitude from clients and associates thanking him for his creative skill, positive-upbeat attitude, commitment to quality workmanship and trustworthy integrity, and he enjoyed mentoring fellow contractors.

Paul loved spending time with his family. Weekly meals after church were a staple. He and his wife took their four grandchildren on annual trips, Hawaii being a favorite. Paul was especially thrilled to become a great-grandfather in 2018. He loved vacationing with his wife and traveled in the States and around the world. Paul enjoyed fishing, unique building structures, classic cars, the 49ers, reading historical novels and breakfast with the Tuesday Morning Crew. He was highly involved in his community as a professional and volunteer giving his time to Salvation Army, Red Shield, Modesto Area Christian Housing Corporation and Valley Builder Exchange. He was a Charter Member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church and sat on and chaired many committees over the years. He was always ready to help family, friends, and neighbors.

Family and friends will remember him for his calm and gentle strength, his love and care for immediate and extended family members, including his friends, all of whom he treasured, and his fun sense of humor and warm hugs. Per Paul's request, a private Celebration of Life Service will be held with family.

The family would be most grateful to receive an Emailed message from you regarding your memories of Paul at

Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2019

