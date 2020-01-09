Paul Dean Beck
July 25th 1941 - Dec 4th 2019
He always had a story when sitting around the campfire.
Paul is survived by his wife Thayer Beck and 3 children, Robert(Amy) Beck, Molly(Ralph) DeHart, Trisha(Donald) Alexander, and Sister Louise(Jim) Singleton. Also surviving are his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by daughter Cathy(Tom) Weber & countless family and loved ones.
He will be missed always. 123
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 9, 2020