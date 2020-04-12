Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Wesley Brown

April 23, 1939 - March 26, 2020

Paul Wesley Brown was Born on April 23, 1939 in Merced, CA. He was a handsome young man with a rebel heart. He met the love of his life, Mary Catherine and while working together they quickly fell in love. After having two beautiful daughters, Shawn Risë and Kelli Michelle, they created their homestead in Modesto, CA.

Paul loved all adventure. He loved heading to the mountains whether it was a fishing trip with his brother-in-law Jim or a camping trip with his girls. The family frequently visited different parts of the Sierra Foothills. In his life he was an avid golfer winning many competitions throughout the years. In addition to his active lifestyle, he was a true artist. If he wasn't building a playhouse, picnic tables, or other wood working, he was working his canvas and creating beautiful landscape oil paintings.

In his professional life, he gave back to both the community and individuals in need. He spent his career as Psychiatric Nurse for Stanislaus County. He worked in places helping with drug rehabilitation, home placement, and individual counseling for those requesting mental health services. He and his wife created an environment that welcomed all. Patients would call the home at any time of need, sometimes in the late hours of the night. Many family members and friends of family walked through the doors of Paul's house. He created a place to gather. This was how Paul lived.

16 years ago Paul endured the biggest losses of his life when within three years he lost his wife and two daughters. Being the selfless person he always was, he stepped up to help his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He maintained this welcoming environment in his home and did an amazing job serving his family. He passed away on March 26, 2020. He is survived by his five grandchildren Gregory, Alesha, Ashleigh, Brandon, and Allyssa, and six great-grandchildren Brandon, Kelli, Nataleigh, Lyric, Dontrell, and Leeland. He is also survived by his brothers Stan and Lewis, as well as many other family and friends who's life he touched and changed. He joins his wife, daughters; siblings Bill, Harold, Keith, and Louis in his passing. May they all have a beautiful reunion.

A private service will be held for immediate family only. Please contact Gregory Metcalf at 209-345-7056 with any questions.

In Spirt of his generosity, please when thinking of Paul and his service, consider donating to charities within Stanislaus County

