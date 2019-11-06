Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Espinoza. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Funeral service 11:00 AM Ripon House of Praise Church 600 W Milgeo Ave Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Jaime Espinoza

Jan 19, 1970 - Nov 2, 2019

Paul Jaime Espinoza, known as Jaime to his family and friends, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 2, 2019 at the age of 49. Jaime was born on January 19, 1970 to Robert and Rosie Espinoza in San Jose, California. He has been a resident of Ripon for the past 3 years.

Jaime will be remembered for being the "life of the party". He was a die-hard Oakland Raider fan who would never miss a game. He was an avid fisherman who always caught the most fish and Champion of Champions in the horseshoe pit. Jaime was a member of the Ripon House of Praise Church where he loved serving as a worship leader. Above all else, Jaime was an amazing husband and father. He was a devoted family man that would always put his wife and children first.

Jaime leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Sophia Espinoza, his parents, Robert and Rosie Espinoza, his children, Paul, Angel and Jaylah Espinoza and his siblings, Michael Espinoza, Robert Espinoza, Jr., Marcus Espinoza and Lenard Espinoza.

Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Espinoza family. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 AM at Ripon House of Praise Church; 600 W Milgeo Ave in Ripon, followed by interment at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 6, 2019

